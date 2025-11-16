Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

