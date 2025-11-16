Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $11,564,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of VV opened at $310.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

