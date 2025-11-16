Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 139,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 421,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 218,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.