Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.9%

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

NYSE:HP opened at $27.76 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -303.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,571,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

