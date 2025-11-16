FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 263.92%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

