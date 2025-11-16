KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

BEKE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KE by 599.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

