Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ECO opened at $38.31 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.52%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth about $107,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.