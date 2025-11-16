iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.0%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.