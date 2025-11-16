Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $145.51 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,993 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $145,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

