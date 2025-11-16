Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 4,209 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 657,162 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.