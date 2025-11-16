Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $3.14 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $487.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.