Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,666 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 169.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.54 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

