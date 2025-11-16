Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $193,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after acquiring an additional 528,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $549.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

