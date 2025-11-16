Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 808 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $154.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

