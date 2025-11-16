Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 14,961 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. $MGIC

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

