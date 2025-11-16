Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 345.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Teradyne by 99.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

