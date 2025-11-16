Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases 3,287 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $305.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

