Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires 3,713 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 131.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.89.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,100,038.50. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

