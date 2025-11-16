United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) versus Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Critical Comparison

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Airlines and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 0 2 12 2 3.00 Surf Air Mobility 1 1 2 0 2.25

United Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $125.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.57%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than United Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.7% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of United Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Airlines and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines 5.64% 26.94% 4.70% Surf Air Mobility -66.95% N/A -58.16%

Risk and Volatility

United Airlines has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Airlines and Surf Air Mobility”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $58.37 billion 0.53 $3.15 billion $9.98 9.52 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.14 -$74.91 million ($2.48) -1.05

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Airlines beats Surf Air Mobility on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

