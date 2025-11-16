Head to Head Contrast: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) vs. TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC)

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TIX has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment $11.25 billion 0.36 -$278.00 million ($1.15) -17.20

This table compares TIX and Caesars Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment -2.12% -5.76% -0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TIX and Caesars Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Caesars Entertainment 1 5 13 1 2.70

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $37.82, indicating a potential upside of 91.22%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than TIX.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats TIX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site. In addition, it provides online booking services for shows, concerts, tours, attractions, and other entertainment and leisure activities. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California. On August 24, 2021, Tix Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on February 7, 2022.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

