KM Capital Management Ltd. Takes $498,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

