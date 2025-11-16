Firestone Capital Management Purchases 10,218 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

