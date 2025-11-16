Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,593 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Natera by 140.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $212.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.