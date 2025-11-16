Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 329,851 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $184,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

