Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $135,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

