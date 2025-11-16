Sanders Capital LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,002,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,475 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $660,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.