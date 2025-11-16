American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in American Express by 187.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 64,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $356.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average is $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

