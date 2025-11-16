Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria comprises approximately 1.1% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,247,000 after acquiring an additional 637,519 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 159.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 447,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 274,958 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

