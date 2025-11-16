SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 3.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $44,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in SAP by 400.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:SAP opened at $245.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.