JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.