Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys 24,168 Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth $288,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 726,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

