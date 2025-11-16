Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 47.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price target on Wix.com and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.3%

WIX stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

