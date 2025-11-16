Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,861 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2%

Kinross Gold stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.