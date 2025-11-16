3,904 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 22.2% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in SAP by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 68,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $227.52 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

