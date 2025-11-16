Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $428.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

