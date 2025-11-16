Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

