Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. Finally, WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

