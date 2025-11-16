Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $498,270,000 after buying an additional 1,815,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after buying an additional 2,133,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

