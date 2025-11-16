Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens Corning by 67.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,287,000 after buying an additional 553,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

