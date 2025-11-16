NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 217.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in NewtekOne by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

