Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Oculis Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Oculis had a negative net margin of 12,915.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Oculis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 243,695 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Oculis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

