4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.79 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $32,136.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 322,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

