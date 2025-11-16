Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.56 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 202.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 775.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

