Nova Ltd. $NVMI Stake Increased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Nova comprises approximately 6.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $89,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,490,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova by 13.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,437,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,643,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,342,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,365,000 after buying an additional 129,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,195,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 769,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Down 2.2%

NVMI stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $361.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.04. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The firm had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

