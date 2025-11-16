Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of KMB opened at $104.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.