Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $104.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

