Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.01 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.