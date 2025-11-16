Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 21,906 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $31.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

