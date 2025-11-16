Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

