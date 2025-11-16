Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Announces Earnings Results

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

Cycurion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCU opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cycurion has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,045.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYCU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cycurion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cycurion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cycurion has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

