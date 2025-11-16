Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

